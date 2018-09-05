Families hurt by Imperial Avenue serial killer seek justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating talk of a possible payout to some families of women murdered by Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell. That payout would come from Cleveland City Hall.

Anthony Sowell sits on death row convicted of killing 11 women.

Now, nearly a decade later, the I-Team is tracking new developments in a civil lawsuit between some families of victims and the city.

The families argue at least some of the victims might still be alive if Cleveland Police had taken Sowell off the streets earlier.

At one point, he had been arrested and investigated for attacking a woman who fought him off and survived. However, he ended up being released and was never charged in that case.

Eventually, police found bodies at his home.

Multiple sources confirm discussions of possible financial settlements.

No settlement has been filed, but we’ve learned lawyers are still working to finalize a settlement for some families involved.

Meantime, for others involved, a civil trial is now set to move forward.

The trial has been scheduled for September 17. However, we’re still watching to see what might happen before then.

Continuing coverage here.