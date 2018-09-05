× Deputies search for suspect mistakenly released from Richland County Jail

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is working with other authorities to locate an inmate who was released by mistake.

Cornelius J. Phillips, 22, left the Richland County Jail at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Surveillance video showed him head south, where he was likely picked up in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Mansfield police arrested Phillips on Aug. 29 on charges of possession of drugs, expired operator’s license, endangering children and falsification.

The sheriff’s office said a warrant for escape was issued with authority to arrest him nationwide. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are also working to locate him.

If you see Phillips, call 911 immediately. He should be considered armed and dangerous.