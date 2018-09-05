David’s Chicken Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKEN CURRY

1 full boneless breast of chicken cooked and cut into strips or bite size pieces

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 inch of fresh ginger, minced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 finger peppers, seeded and minced

1 tbs ground cumin

1 tbs coriander

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp turmeric

14 oz can tomatoes (chopped or crushed)

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Serve over rice

Toast cumin seeds with oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When they start to color and give off a beautiful aroma, add onion and cook until tender.

Reduce heat to medium and add ginger, garlic and peppers. Cook for about 6 minutes.

Add ground cumin, coriander, chili powder and turmeric. Cook 2 or 3 minutes.

Add tomatoes and bring back to simmer and add chicken.

Cook until chicken is hot (2 or 3 minutes), then add cilantro.

Stir and serve over rice.

Enjoy!

P.S. I think there are as many curry recipes as there are stars in the heavens, but this is not a bad place to start. Everyone has their own special touch, so experiment and enjoy!