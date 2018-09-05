David’s Chicken Curry

CHICKEN CURRY
1 full boneless breast of chicken cooked and cut into strips or bite size pieces
2 tbs vegetable oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 inch of fresh ginger, minced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 finger peppers, seeded and minced
1 tbs ground cumin
1 tbs coriander
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp turmeric
14 oz can tomatoes (chopped or crushed)
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Serve over rice
Toast cumin seeds with oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When they start to color and give off a beautiful aroma, add onion and cook until tender.
Reduce heat to medium and add ginger, garlic and peppers. Cook for about 6 minutes.
Add ground cumin, coriander, chili powder and turmeric. Cook 2 or 3 minutes.
Add tomatoes and bring back to simmer and add chicken.
Cook until chicken is hot (2 or 3 minutes), then add cilantro.
Stir and serve over rice.
Enjoy!
P.S. I think there are as many curry recipes as there are stars in the heavens, but this is not a bad place to start. Everyone has their own special touch, so experiment and enjoy!