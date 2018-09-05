× Cuyahoga Falls police mourn loss of K-9 ‘Diesel’

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced Tuesday evening that one of its K-9 officers had passed away.

According to a post on Facebook, Diesel died “after recent health issues.”

The department said Diesel and his handler, Officer Dave Holzapfel, “made a great team in tracking, narcotics detection, and apprehensions as well as proving demos for many community events.”

The post ended by calling Diesel a “brave member of our community.”

Hundreds of people left messages of condolence on the department’s Facebook post.