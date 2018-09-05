Cool down beginning Thursday with temperatures in high 70’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wednesday’s official high temperature of 95°F (set at 3:26 PM) makes it the hottest day of 2018, second only to 94°F set three times before: June 17, June 18, September 4. It is unlikely to see that temperature matched for the remaining days of 2018, and there will be no 90°F days at all in the next 8 days.

Wednesday evening cluster of thunderstorms may have been small, but they did cause some spotty damage and power outages.

The cool-down is the first step… and we will see evidence of that on Thursday. The second part of the “clean sweep” will be the lower dew points and drier and by Friday.

