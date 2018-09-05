WATCH LIVE: Community remembers woman killed in club shooting at Wednesday night Vigil

CLEVELAND — A vigil is being held in remembrance of the 29-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting outside a club on the east side last weekend.

Theresa Baisden was one of eight people shot around Club X on Lakeside Avenue East around 1:13 a.m. Saturday.

Baisden had reportedly started working at the club three weeks ago. She was the only one killed in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on this to call them at 216-623-5464.

A vigil in her honor is being held at Club X. It began at 5 p.m.

Baisden leaves behind four small children.

Editor’s Note: The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the the victim as Theresa Goldwin, however the family has stated that she returned to her maiden name and has requested she be identified as Theresa Baisden.

