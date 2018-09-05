Cleveland police search for missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old Euclid High School student.

According to Police, Alijah Taylor was reported missing by her mother on August 31.

Her mother told police that Taylor had not returned home and has had no contact with her since the 31st.

The mother said Taylor told her that her grandmother, Pat Knight, picked her up, according to the police report. The mother told police that Knight lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

The mother told police that her cousins’ school mentor received a text from Taylor Wednesday.

Taylor’s last known social media post was on August 3.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please call 216-621-1234.