Cleveland police release more details on E121 homicide, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police have released more details on a Tuesday evening shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Two people were shot on E. 121st Street at 7:22 p.m. The victims were sitting in a car when another car pulled up. The suspect, Walter Jackson, 20, walked over to the victims' car an opened the doors. Gunshots were exchanged, and Jackson's car sped away from the scene.

Police administered first aid to the victims, who were taken to University Hospitals. One of them, Martez Thomas, 23, of Lyndhurst died from his wounds. The other, Delvonte Philpotts, 20, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his head.

Officers later learned that a vehicle matching the suspect's car had dropped off a gunshot victim at South Pointe Hospital. Jackson was taken to MetroHealth and later arrested for aggravated murder and felonious assault.