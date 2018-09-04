Youngstown police looking for missing 72-year-old man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Youngstown Police Department.

Police say Phillip Placko, 72, left his home on Bancroft Ave. at around 8:50 p.m. and has not returned.

Authorities are concerned because they say Placko is diabetic and has dementia; he needs his medications. He is 5’9″ and weighs 165 lbs.

He is believed to be in a red 2017 Kia Sportage with OH plate number GGG1856.

Call 911 if you see Placko or his vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.