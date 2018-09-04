× State troopers accused of taking nude photo of teen

ASHLAND, Ohio– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is facing a felony charge for allegedly taking a picture of a minor in a “state of nudity.”

One count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material was filed Tuesday afternoon in Ashland County Common Pleas Court against Tyler Anderson, 44. He was arrested Friday.

Prosecutor Chris Tunnell released a statement last week, saying the investigation centers on activity that occurred at Anderson’s home in 2016 involving the secret videotaping of underage people in a state of nudity.

The charge filed Tuesday said the minor was 17 at the time.

Anderson is expected in court soon to face the charge.

The prosecutor could not be reached to discuss the case.