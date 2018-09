SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– The South Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl.

Tania Powell was reported missing from her grandfather’s home on Greenvale Drive in South Euclid Sunday morning.

She was last seen wearing black and silver pants, and black and white Vans shoes. She has pigtail braids.

Police said the Euclid High School freshman has no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information should contact South Euclid police.