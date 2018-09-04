× Show Info: September 4, 2018

Dough Street

Now, some people get nervous about eating raw cookie dough…but this local business took the guilt out of this guilty pleasure. Katie Pollock from Dough Street joins us in studio. https://www.doughstreetusa.com/

Enso Rolls & Bowls

Restaurant Week is a great time to go out and try something new. Today we are trying Zoodles! Mary Dugan from Enso Rolls and Bowls and Danielle Gross from Stark Enterprises share the exciting details.

Stark Enterprises Restaurant Week

September 3rd – 9th

Eton & Crocker Park

www.starkenterprises.com

Pet Tailgating and Treats

Football season is here! But don’t forget your furry friends when planning a tailgating party. Mary Zitiello from Oliver and Henry’s has tons of ideas!! www.oliverandhenrys.com

29225 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake 44145

Urban Kitchen

Grab your appetite and head to Urban Kitchen! The menu has Egyptian influence and it’s possibly the only place around where you can grab dinner all day. http://www.urbancle.com

9751 Chester Ave., Cleveland 44106

The Flavor Grille

We are getting a taste of Akron’s first Caribbean themed restaurant. Jay ‘Flavor Grille’ Hill from the Flavor Grille is in the house. https://www.facebook.com/theflavorgrille/

https://www.flavorgrilleakron.com/

1562 Akron-Peninsula Rd., Suite #103

Painting Tips

A simple coat of paint can drastically transform your home. Josh Riester from Lifestyle Painting offers painting tips. www.lifestylepainting.com

Dr. Marc MENtion It

Men don’t often like to talk about health concerns, but it’s really important. Dr. Marc has details.