× Storms possible as heat wave continues to take hold

A local storm is possible in spots this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning for Ashtabula County has expired early.

Sweltering temperatures continue in Northeast Ohio. We have now climbed to 20 days in 2018 when the temperature hit at least 90°F.

It’s also the 4th heat wave of the 2018 (3 straight days or more that reach 90°+). We’ll very likely reach 21 days with Wednesday’s forecast high of 91°.

We are already getting a lot of school closings for Wednesday. Keep checking our closing list for updates.

**Follow weather updates**