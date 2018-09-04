Police arrest father and son in Lorain drug bust

LORAIN, Ohio– Authorities arrested a father and son following a drug investigation in Lorain County.

The Elyria Police Special Response Team and Lorain Police SWAT searched two houses, located on 8th Street and West 22nd Street in Lorain, on Monday.

Elyria police said they discovered 12 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, 134 grams of marijuana, 158 doses of Xanax and 136 doses of oxycodone. The street value was estimated at $49,100.

Detectives also seized an AR-15 rifle, four handguns and $9,000 in cash, the police department said.

Dameon Robertson, 44, was charged with nine counts, including possession, trafficking and receiving stolen property. His dad, 63-year-old Terry Johnson, was charged with nine counts.

Both men were taken to the Lorain City Jail.