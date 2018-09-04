Ohio University police issue ‘Crime Alert’ after student reports being kidnapped, raped

ATHENS, Ohio -- Ohio University police issued a Crime Alert after a student reported being kidnapped and raped.
According to police, the victim told police she was "walking with acquaintances" near Grosvenor St. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they "forced her into a vehicle."
The victim said she was driven to her dorm where she was raped, police reported.
The victim described her attacker as a white male, between 6'0" - 6'5", with a muscular build, dark hair, and dark eyes.
According to a list of Crime Alerts posted on the O.U. police website, this is the second reported rape in just over a week.
Last Friday, a third party reported to police that a female, who did not want to be identified, said she was raped the previous weekend.
The victim said an unknown male pulled her into a building between Mill St. and Crawford Hall and raped her.
O.U. police said they were unable to investigate that case any further since it was reported anonymously.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call O.U. police at (740) 593-1911.