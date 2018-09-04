Ohio University police issue ‘Crime Alert’ after student reports being kidnapped, raped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ohio -- Ohio University police issued a Crime Alert after a student reported being kidnapped and raped.

According to police, the victim told police she was "walking with acquaintances" near Grosvenor St. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they "forced her into a vehicle."

Crime Alert: Wanted for Kidnapping and Rape - please see the alert posted here:https://t.co/XC5I0jh4ik If you believe you may have information pertinent to this investigation, please contact us at 740-593-1911 — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) September 3, 2018

The victim said she was driven to her dorm where she was raped, police reported.

The victim described her attacker as a white male, between 6'0" - 6'5", with a muscular build, dark hair, and dark eyes.

According to a list of Crime Alerts posted on the O.U. police website, this is the second reported rape in just over a week.

Crime Alert: Wanted for Rape - Please see the alert posted here: https://t.co/2UvXDdcTnq If you have information that may be pertinent to the safety of the community, you are encouraged to contact OUPD at 740-593-1911. — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) August 31, 2018

Last Friday, a third party reported to police that a female, who did not want to be identified, said she was raped the previous weekend.

The victim said an unknown male pulled her into a building between Mill St. and Crawford Hall and raped her.

O.U. police said they were unable to investigate that case any further since it was reported anonymously.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call O.U. police at (740) 593-1911.