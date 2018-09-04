× Ohio State Highway Patrol: Man tried to hide cocaine during traffic stop

CANTON, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a cocaine bust in Canton last week.

On August 31 at 4:17 a.m., troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Taurus with Ohio registration for a speed violation on Mahoning Road in Canton.

The highway patrol said when the driver was detained on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and placed in the back of the cruiser, he tried to hide a bag of cocaine. Troopers said they also found marijuana on him.

The 32 grams of cocaine is valued at $6,638.

The suspect, identified as Larry A.E. Dotson, 27, of Canton, was charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; and illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 14 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.