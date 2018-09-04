Next phase of Flats East Bank development includes restaurants, retail & movie theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- To work, to live to play. From Margaritaville to Punch Bowl Social, the East Bank of the Flats in Downtown Cleveland is an attraction for all.

Allison Rapp works in the Flats and says, "When you come down to the Flats area you don't even feel like you're in Cleveland anymore. Feels like you're in a bigger city like Chicago."

And that big city feel won’t end here.

The next developmental phase of the Flats is set to bring in even more river-front restaurants, next to FWD Day and Nightclub, retail, apartments and state of the art movie theater.…all the brain-child of developer Scott Wolstein.

"This is really a city within a city and hopefully if the demand continues as it has, we'll have over 2, 3-thousand people living on this site,” said Wolstein.

That living space, 320 smaller, yet more affordable apartments, targeting the millennial population.

An 8-screen movie theater and restaurant will be operated by Florida-based iPic Entertainment, Inc., a luxury brand company that Wolstein describes as the Rolls Royce of movie theaters."

"It'll be the luxury-reclining leather seats. Service of food and beverage at your seats."

But the building would replace a 2.5 acre parking lot on W. 11th Street and Main Avenue, behind the Flats at East Bank apartments; where residents and those who work in the area currently park.

Michal Fraczek works in the Flats and said, "A lot of residents who live down here only get allotted one parking spot for underground parking. And if they have more than one vehicle, they have do have to park it across the little street that they have down here and pay for parking even more."

Those issues will be addressed, as a city-design review committee continues to review the final blueprint.

A multi-million dollar mixed-use development, set to open in late Summer 2019 with total completion in 2020

41.499948 -81.706503