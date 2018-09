Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON-- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Whitehead was last seen doing yard work in Akron on July 2.

Jacob is 5'4" and weighs 160 lbs.

If you see Jacob, you're asked to please call Akron police at 330-375-2552.

