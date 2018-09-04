Labor Day weekend extended for over 100 school districts due to heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Over 100 northeast Ohio schools have cancelled classes for Tuesday due to the extreme heat.

Some of the larger districts affected are Parma, Mentor and a number of schools in the Cleveland school district.

Follow the list of school closings here.

Elyria City Schools announced they will be closed Tuesday - what would have been their first day of school - due to heat.

Temperatures are expected to stay around 90 through Wednesday. Our Fox 8 weather team says we might not see a significant cool down until the third week of September.

More on the forecast here