Labor Day weekend extended for over 100 school districts due to heat

CLEVELAND - Over 100 northeast Ohio schools have cancelled classes for Tuesday due to the extreme heat.
Some of the larger districts affected are Parma, Mentor and a number of schools in the Cleveland school district.
Elyria City Schools announced they will be closed Tuesday - what would have been their first day of school - due to heat.
Temperatures are expected to stay around 90 through Wednesday. Our Fox 8 weather team says we might not see a significant cool down until the third week of September.
