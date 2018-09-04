Kennel volunteers issue safety alert: Puppy with contagious, deadly illness wandering in Elyria

LORAIN, Ohio — The Volunteers of the Lorain County Dog Kennel are sharing a warning after a puppy was abandoned in Elyria after being diagnosed with a highly contagious, life-threatening illness.

According to a Facebook post, the Rottweiler puppy was taken to the Animal Clinic Northview, where it tested positive for parvovirus on Monday. His owners refused treatment, left the office and dumped the puppy.

According to the post, a witness took a photo of the license plate and car involved and posted it to Facebook. It was confirmed the drivers of the car were the puppy’s owners.

The post says the puppy is supposedly on the east side of Elyria off of University Avenue and will die if not given treatment.

It goes on to say if anyone finds a Rottweiler puppy, they should keep it away from other animals and call police.

It states: “Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness…There are a handful of good Samaritans out there right now looking for this puppy in hopes of rescuing it and getting it the care it so desperately needs.”

Read more below: