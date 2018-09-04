I-Team: Man robbed while selling item via app is warning to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It seems to happen often.

People set up sales via apps and end up becoming victims of robberies.

It happened again Sunday. Two victims, 17 and 19, went to the baseball field near Oxford Elementary to sell a video game system. They had made the arrangements on an app.

According to a police report, one suspect gave the victims $180 in counterfeit bills and then one suspect pulled out a gun.

“I have just been robbed,” one victim said when he called 911.

The victims were able to get a license plate number. Police found the car Monday and have one person in custody. No charges have been filed yet.

“People need to take precautions and go to public places,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenberg.

She noted that Cleveland Heights, like several other communities, offer a Meet Up Stop, for internet purchases.

“We have one right in the parking lot and it's monitored by video,” the chief said. “It’s safer for everyone.”