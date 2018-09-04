How to beat the heat high school football-style: practice at 6 a.m!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the midst of an early September heat wave.

But...it's high school football season. And putting on all that equipment and running drills on a steaming field is not only uncomfortable...it could be downright dangerous.

So Mayfield High football had a thought: let's get up early (really early) and practice before the heat gets too intense.

SkyFox captured the gridiron session just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mayfield's head coach, Ross Bandiera, told Fox 8 in an email that the early morning practice worked out great:

We changed practice today and tomorrow for heat reasons. Just got a great practice in this morning and we the kids are pumped to do it again tomorrow! Feel free to land tomorrow and join us!

No word yet if SkyFox will land tomorrow and join in the practice.