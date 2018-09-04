Goal reached! Local community, people all over U.S. donate money for K-9 Bill’s surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTVILLE, Ohio -- The K-9 for Hartville Police Facebook page provided a wonderful update on Tuesday.

They announced: "WE HAVE MET OUR GOAL FOR BILL'S SURGERY!"

Last week, police asked for donations to help pay for surgery for K-9 Bill.

The pup suffered a leg injury and is scheduled to have ACL surgery on Wednesday in hopes of getting him back to work.

Police said the procedure was expected to cost more than $4,000. Hartville's K-9 Unit is funded solely by donations, not taxpayer money.

Police also sold "Friends of Bill" T-shirts to raise money.

Here is their wonderful update:

First, K9 Bill and I would like to wish all of the Lake students a happy first day of school!

Second, we have sold out of all adult t-shirts! We still have some youth small and youth medium at the office! With that said thank you to everyone who bought t-shirts, stuffed Bill's, and made donations. WE HAVE MET OUR GOAL FOR BILL'S SURGERY! Anything over is going toward his rehabilitation, care, and maintenance post surgery! I'm so thankful for everyone. I've been blown away by our community and all of the new #FriendsOfBill across the U.S. that have helped us. Thank you all so much. Bill is currently relaxing while I get ready for tomorrow. I will post information on how Bill is doing as I know it.