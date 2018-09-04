Fox Recipe Box: Apple Bacon Scones

CLEVELAND, Oh — September marks the start of Apple Season and this recipe for Apple, Bacon Scones combines sweet and savory flavors for a delicious baked treat.

Catherine St. John owns the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson where she and a staff of culinary instructors teach cooking classes for both adults and children. This recipe is from an upcoming class and you can click here to register and also see other classes offered.

Catherine shared the recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Apple Bacon Scones

Makes 16 wedge scones or 14 round scones

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

2 Tbs baking powder

10 Tbs unsalted butter

1 lg egg plus 1 egg white*

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup peeled diced apples (1-2 depending upon the size)

3-4 cooked bacon, crumbled

2 Tbs cream

1 egg yolk *(use egg yolk from the white above)

sanding sugar

Maple glaze (optional, recipe follows)

Preheat a convection oven to 350 degrees for about 30 minutes before baking.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, granulated sugar., salt, and baking powder.

Be sure the butter is cold and slice into small cubes (approximately 1 tablespoon each). Work the butter into the dry ingredients using your fingertips until the butter pieces are no larger than the size of a pea.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and buttermilk.

Make a depression in the center of the crumbly dry ingredients and pour the liquid ingredients into this well. Using a rubber spatula or a plastic dough scraper, blend the two ingredients by folding the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.

When the batter just comes together and is still a little lumpy, add in the bacon and apples.

Place batter on a flour-dusted surface and fold together using your hands until the batter is manageable. However, do not overwork the batter. You will know if you did if your scones end up distorted and tough.

Divide the dough in half and shape into balls. Press or roll into two 5/8”-thick disks. Cut each disk into triangular wedges, 8 per circle.

Place scones on a parchment-lined half-sheet pan or cookie sheet and let rest for 30 minutes. Mix the cream with the egg yolk and brush the top of the scones. Dust with sanding sugar.

Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 15-18 minutes until golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and let cool on the sheet pan or cookie sheet. ( You can transfer to a cooling rack if you need to reuse the pans.)

While the scones are still warm you can glaze them with the Maple Glaze if using.

Maple Glaze

½ cup real Maple Syrup

2 Tbs unsalted butter

1 Tbs whole milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup powdered sugar (more if the glaze is too thin)

Bring maple syrup, butter, and milk to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring constantly; boil, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in vanilla. Gradually whisk in powdered sugar until smooth; stir gently 3 to 5 minutes or until mixture begins to thicken and cool slightly.

Use immediately.