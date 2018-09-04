FOX 8 launches ‘Fuel Your School’: Submit your entries today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 is launching a new series this fall giving you a chance to help students in your community by helping out their teachers.

To help ease the financial burden teachers face to provide important essentials in the classroom, Liberty Ford and FOX 8 News are partnering to help 'Fuel Your School.'

Roughly 75% of what you see in classrooms is paid for by the teacher, with the rest coming from donations from students and parents.

Liberty Ford, Michael Herrick, told FOX 8, "we think that there's a lot of schools out there that need a lot of supplies, and so what we're going to ask your viewers to do is write into the station. Tell us why your school or specific teacher needs some extra help or some extra funding and liberty is going to come through with that funding."

The extra funding will come in form of a check for $5,000 for your school. To be considered, let us know why your school or teachers should get the money by writing an essay, sending us a video or combine your essay with a picture. FOX 8 judges will pick the winner and deliver this giant check to your school live on Fox 8 News in The Morning.

We look forward to reading your entries and watching your video submissions.

***Click here to enter****