Former OSU player asks fans not to burn Nike gear, offers to find ‘appreciative home’ for it instead

A former Ohio State University football player is now collecting Nike tennis shoes to donate after news that sports fans were burning theirs over the new Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

Joshua Perry tweeted Tuesday that the fans were “missing a wonderful opportunity here” and that “a lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don’t fit.”

“You could easily take your newly unwanted items and donate them to people who would appreciate them,” he tweeted.

Perry then tweeted that he’d find an “appreciative home” for any Nike items or other gently used clothing or shoes.

To all of the jerks destroying there @Nike wearables- you’re missing a wonderful opportunity here. You could easily take your newly unwanted items and donate them to people who would appreciate them. Because destroying your still doesn’t create social change either folks! — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 4, 2018

So any people with a burning desire to get rid of their @Nike (or other gently used clothing/shoes for that matter), please send to: @JoshuaPerryFF P.O. Box 164, Lewis Center, OH, 43035 and I’ll find an appreciative home for your stuff. https://t.co/1IAW3fEAuQ — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 4, 2018

Great question! They aren’t jerks for their opinions. They’re jerks for ruining good products that could be donated to folks that would appreciate them. A lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don’t fit. https://t.co/FOmCQs07h0 — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) September 4, 2018

Nike has decided to use Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” campaign, and people immediately took to social media with photos and video of themselves burning the brand’s shoes and sportswear.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That year, he began kneeling during the National Anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices. Dozens of other players began joining Kaepernick, and he has become a symbol of the dividing lines over race in America.

Nike’s campaign also features New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Shaquem Griffin, a rookie linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks whose left hand was amputated when he was a child.

