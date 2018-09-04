Former OSU player asks fans not to burn Nike gear, offers to find ‘appreciative home’ for it instead

A former Ohio State University football player is now collecting Nike tennis shoes to donate after news that sports fans were burning theirs over the new Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.
Joshua Perry tweeted Tuesday that the fans were “missing a wonderful opportunity here” and that “a lot of kids will go to school this fall with battered shoes and clothes that don’t fit.”
“You could easily take your newly unwanted items and donate them to people who would appreciate them,” he tweeted.
Perry then tweeted that he’d find an “appreciative home” for any Nike items or other gently used clothing or shoes.
Nike has decided to use Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” campaign, and people immediately took to social media with photos and video of themselves burning the brand’s shoes and sportswear.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That year, he began kneeling during the National Anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices. Dozens of other players began joining Kaepernick, and he has become a symbol of the dividing lines over race in America.
Nike’s campaign also features New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Shaquem Griffin, a rookie linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks whose left hand was amputated when he was a child.