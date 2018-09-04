× FBI looking for suspect wanted in 3 bank robberies in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Law enforcement is looking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several bank robberies.

According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, a suspect, who is believed to be Anthony Jones, 59, robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Superior in Cleveland at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones is accused of giving the teller a demand note, then taking off with cash.

The FBI said Jones is believed to have committed two other bank robberies last week: the US Bank on Euclid on August 27; and the Huntington Bank on Euclid on August 30.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, you’re asked to please contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to Jones’ successful arrest and prosecution.