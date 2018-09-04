× Cleveland woman dies after shots fired into home

CLEVELAND – A 35-year-old Cleveland woman died from gunshot wounds after bullets were fired into her home early Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police say that the woman was sitting in the living room of a home on East 92nd Street just before 1 a.m. when “multiple shots” were fired at the house.

She was shot in the torso and taken to University Hospitals, where she died from her injuries.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into this case.