Live video: Cleveland Public Power provides update on west side outage

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Public Power will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the latest west side power outage.

Director of Public Utilities Robert Davis and CPP Commissioner Ivan Henderson are expected to speak.

Residents on the city’s west side have been dealing with sporadic and repeated outages during this heat wave. A CPP spokeswoman said the high temperatures create an increase in demand for electricity and that results in the power system overloading.

Power officials said CPP is working on the Lake Road substain to alleviate stress on the system. The work should be complete by the end of September.