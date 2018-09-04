× Cleveland police: 1 dead, 2 injured in separate shooting incidents on east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened on the city’s east side Tuesday evening.

Police say two people were shot on E. 121st Street at 7:22 p.m.. One person died. The homicide unit was notified.

In what appears to be a separate incident, just 10 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was shot five times in the area of E. 174th St. and Harvard.

Cleveland police say there is no connection between the two shootings at this time. No further details were released.

Earlier Tuesday, Cleveland police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed as he and two friends met up with an unknown male on the east side.