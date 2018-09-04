Another sweltering day with temps in the 90’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We have now accumulated 19 days in 2018 when the temperature hit at least 90°F. We’ll very likely hit 20 or 21 days by Wednesday.

But very warm days in early September are not all that uncommon. We usually see a handful of 90°F days.

Click here for the full forecast.

Temps in the 90s continue into mid-week. Small cool-down at the end of the week and into the weekend. Heat returns by mid month with a more significant cool-down around the third week of September.

**Check a complete list of school closings due to the heat**

Its been a VERY humid summer. Here is our history of 100 degree heat indices.

This also ranks as the 3rd most humid summer (since the early 1970s)