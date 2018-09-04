Another day in the 90s before a small cool-down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a high of 90°+ Tuesday, we have now climbed to 20 days in 2018 when the temperature hit at least 90°F.

It’s also the 4th heat wave of the 2018 (3 straight days or more that reach 90°+).

We are very likely to reach 21 days with Wednesday’s forecast high of 91°.

The heat has caused some schools to cancel classes again Wednesday. Check out the closings list here.

A small cool-down at the end of the week and into the weekend is in the forecast. Heat will return by mid-month before a more significant cool-down is expected around the third week of September.

**Weather updates**