Akron to open cooling centers as heat wave continues
AKRON, Ohio – With temperatures and humidity levels soaring Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Akron is opening four cooling centers.
Each of the cooling centers is located at a community center. They will be open for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The centers are located at:
Lawton Street Community Center
1225 Lawton Street
Akron, OH 44320
330-375-2825
Mason Park Community Center
700 E. Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44306
330-375-2821
Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
330-375-2819
Summit Lake Community Center
380 W. Crosier Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-375-2826
