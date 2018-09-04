× Akron to open cooling centers as heat wave continues

AKRON, Ohio – With temperatures and humidity levels soaring Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Akron is opening four cooling centers.

Each of the cooling centers is located at a community center. They will be open for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The centers are located at:

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton Street

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier Street

Akron, OH 44311

330-375-2826