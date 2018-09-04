Akron to open cooling centers as heat wave continues

AKRON, Ohio – With temperatures and humidity levels soaring Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Akron is opening four cooling centers.

Each of the cooling centers is located at a community center. They will be open for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The centers are located at:

Lawton Street Community Center
1225 Lawton Street
Akron, OH 44320
330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center
700 E. Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44306
330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center
380 W. Crosier Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-375-2826

 

