Woman killed in two-car crash in Huron County

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed a woman on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of state Route 103 and Peru Center Road in New Haven Township just after 10 p.m.

The highway patrol said a Honda Accord did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a Mercury Mariner.

The driver of the Honda, 50-year-old Paula J Fraley, of Mansfield, was taken to Willard Mercy Hospital, where she died. Her 12-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment. The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts, the highway patrol said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.