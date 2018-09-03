Victim identified in Cleveland club shooting that left seven more injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The woman who was killed in a shooting outside a club on Cleveland's east side was identified Monday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office said the victim is 29-year-old Theresa Goldwin, of Cleveland.

Officers responded to Club X, located at Lakeside Avenue East and East 33rd Street, at about 1:13 a.m. Saturday for shots fired.

Police said they found three victims behind the bar. Others later arrived at MetroHealth Medical Center and University Hospitals. A total of eight people were shot.

Investigators said it started with a fight between patrons inside the club.