CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate shootings that happened on the city’s east side on Monday within minutes.

The first occurred on East 127th Street and Shaw Avenue at 4:09 a.m. Police said a 36-year-old woman was shot in the arm and a 23-year-old man was possibly grazed.

Five minutes later, a man was shot in the back at East 88th Street and Buckeye Road. The 27-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals.

No other information was released.