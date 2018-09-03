Tribe puts Josh Donaldson on disabled list

Posted 12:27 pm, September 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 3, 2018

Josh Donaldson #27 of the Cleveland Indians joins Carlos Carrasco #59 on the bench and waves to the Tampa Bay Rays bench during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 1, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donaldson is the Indians latest trade coming from the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed newly-acquired infielder Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list, the club announced on Monday. It’s retroactive to Sept. 1.

Donaldson will begin his rehab assignment in Columbus Monday afternoon at third base.

Cleveland got the 32-year-old former American League MVP in a deal with Toronto on Friday for a player to be named later.

Donaldson has been sidelined since May 29 with a left calf strain. He also was on the DL from April 11 to May 2 with a right shoulder injury.

In his 36 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, he has 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBIs with a .234 batting average.

