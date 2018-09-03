× Tribe puts Josh Donaldson on disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed newly-acquired infielder Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list, the club announced on Monday. It’s retroactive to Sept. 1.

Donaldson will begin his rehab assignment in Columbus Monday afternoon at third base.

Cleveland got the 32-year-old former American League MVP in a deal with Toronto on Friday for a player to be named later.

Donaldson has been sidelined since May 29 with a left calf strain. He also was on the DL from April 11 to May 2 with a right shoulder injury.

In his 36 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, he has 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBIs with a .234 batting average.

