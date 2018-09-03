Still hot in Cleveland: A couple more 90s on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After a high of 93°F on Labor Day, we have now accumulated 19 days in 2018 when the temperature hit at least 90°F. We will very likely hit 20 or 21 days by Wednesday.

Check out your hour-by-hour forecast into early Tuesday:

But very warm days in early September are not all that uncommon. We usually see a handful of 90°F days:

Temps in the 90s continue into mid-week. There will be a small cool-down at the end of the week and into the weekend. Heat returns by mid-month with a more significant cool-down around the third week of September.

