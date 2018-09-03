Some on Cleveland’s west side deal with sporadic power outages during sweltering heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Hundreds of people who live on Cleveland’s west side have been dealing with sporadic and repeated power outages during this sweltering heat.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Public Power tells FOX 8 the high temperatures are creating an excessive demand for electricity, which is responsible for overloading the power system.

Residents in the area of West 106th and West 117th Streets in Cleveland have complained about the outages. About 300 people were left in the dark overnight.

CPP says power was restored around 12:30 a.m. Monday. But some residents say their power did not come back on until 5:30 a.m. The electricity went out again Monday afternoon and was restored a few hours later after a feeder line was repaired at West 117th Street and Dale Avenue.

“We had a little bit at 9:20 this morning. We didn’t have full power for any period of time until 10:20 this morning,” said Rae Anderson, who lives on Highland Road.

“It went off at 2:30 again. My house is 92 degrees; it’s crazy. I’m 65. I’m diabetic. I have asthma; I’m having trouble breathing,” she added.

Cleveland Public Power says when one part of the system overloads, it creates a domino effect, causing other feeder lines to go down.

CPP officials say work is currently being done on a line at the company’s Lake Road substation to alleviate stress on the system during high demand periods. That work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

