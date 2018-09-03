Should homework be banned? One teacher may have had the right idea

TEXAS– The new school year just recently got under way, but homework is already a hot topic.

Some are wondering: Should it be banned? It turns out, experts say, one teacher who went viral over her (no) homework policy may have been on to something.

It was 2016 when the Facebook post you see below began getting shared thousands of times.

Fort Worth, Texas, teacher Brandy Young decided to try something new. A note from her to parents said, “After much research this summer, I am trying something new. Homework will only consist of work that your student did not finish during the school day. There will be no formally assigned homework this year. Research has been unable to prove that homework improves students performances. Rather, I ask that you spend your evenings doing things that are proven to correlate with student success. Eat dinner as a family, read together, play outside, and get your child to bed early.”

Now, two years later, Young is a second-grade teacher in Joshua, Texas. She told TODAY Parents, she has changed her no-homework policy a bit. She still does not assign formal homework, but she found that some kids actually like homework. She also told TODAY she will give homework to a child who needs more practice on something, but if she does that, she will let the parent know and send an answer key.

An author who wrote a book called “The Homework Myth” backs up what Young said about research. “It is important to realize that no research has ever found any advantage to any kind of homework before kids are in high school and newer studies are questioning whether it’s necessary even in high school,” Alfie Kohn told TODAY.

What are your thoughts on homework? Let us know in the poll, below: