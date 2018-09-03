Nurse realizes co-worker was former patient she cared for as baby in NICU

PALO ALTO, Calif. — A California nurse realized one of the hospital’s pediatric residents was much more than just a co-worker. Her incredible memory led to a heartwarming reunion.

According to Stanford Children’s Health – Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Vilma Wong was the primary care nurse for pediatric resident Brandon Seminatore, MD, nearly 30 years ago. The hospital said Brandon was born 28 years ago in its NICU; he was just 29 weeks old. Vilma was his primary care nurse.

The hospital said Vilma recognized Brandon’s name all of these years later as he was making his rounds in the hospital.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford shared a special look at Vilma and Brandon all those years ago, and a look at them now.

“Meeting Vilma was a surreal experience,” Brandon told Standford Children’s. “When Vilma recognized my name, it truly sunk in that I was one of these babies. I’ve come full-circle and I’m taking care of babies with the nurse that took care of me.”

Vilma said she was in shock, but overjoyed.