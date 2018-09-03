North Ridgeville police issue warning to vandals smashing car windows

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The North Ridgeville Police Department took to Facebook on Monday to issue a warning to those responsible for smashing two car windows with rocks.

The incidents happened overnight on Wil-Lue Lane and Rhonda Drive. Police said they are completely unrelated.

“The owner of this car just bought it. She’s made two payments on it. Two. Here’s what she gets,” the police department said on Facebook. “Before you say ‘Probably and ex’ or ‘Who’d she make mad’ allow me let you in on something. This is the second one from last night.”

Police said they want the vandals to know they will be caught.

“To those responsible: In this day and age of video cameras we’ll get video of you. And when we do we will put you on blast on social media. Believe that. We may not catch you today. Maybe not tomorrow, but we will,” North Ridgeville police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-327-2191. Calls can remain anonymous. Police also ask that anyone who lives in this area review their surveillance video from overnight.