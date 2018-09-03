Man on bicycle hit by car, killed in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Plain Township Monday morning.

It happened on Werner Church Road NE near Bentler Avenue NE shortly before 9 a.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said the bicyclist was going westbound when he was hit by a Honda Civic, also traveling west.

The victim, identified as Mark A. Esposito, of North Canton, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he passed away.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.