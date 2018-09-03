Heat-related illnesses soar as heat wave takes hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The heat is causing some illnesses as temperatures soar.

MetroHealth Medical Center said its ER has been busy treating people for heat exhaustion Monday.

Fortunately, there have been no heat stroke patients so far.

“Heat exhaustion is dehydration, so your body doesn’t have enough fluids so you pass out. Heat stroke is when your body loses its ability to control its temperature and that’s dangerous. It affects every organ -- the brain, liver and heart and that has a very high mortality rate," said Dr. Chuck Emerman.

Most of the dehydrated patients Dr. Emerman has seen drank alcohol.

“Alcohol is bad for re-hydration for two reasons: It dilates blood vessels, so you’re more likely to pass out; it makes you go to the bathroom more so you dehydrate,” Dr. Emerman said.

At the Geauga County Fair, several people were treated for heat exhaustion Sunday as temperatures soared into the 90s.

Fair-goers took steps to try and stay cool.

“I’m drinking plenty of cold water, wearing a hat, wearing light clothing and definitely staying in the shade,” said fair-goer Launica Jones.

Doctors say there are several signs of heat exhaustion: Skin that’s very hot to the touch; dizziness or fainting; extreme fatigue and nausea.

Treatment includes drinking plenty of water; taking a cool shower or bath; using ice packs and calling your doctor if your body temperature rises.

If your body temperature suddenly rises or climbs to 104 degrees it’s time to call 911, because that could be heat stroke which is much more dangerous.

As for the animals at the fair, workers were keeping the livestock cool by rinsing them with water and hooking up large fans in the barns.

