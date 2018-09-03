CLEVELAND, Oh -- The West Geauga High School Marching Band rocked the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as they 'kicked' it with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. Under the direction of Jason Branch, the band shared a preview of this season's music.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The West Geauga High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Mighty Shaw High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Funkology
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Aretifex
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Bronx Country
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Nathan-Paul and the Admirables
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Four Star Edition
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Ohio Weather Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Hot City Symphony
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Montage
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Frank McComb
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Spirit Plus Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Old Skool Players