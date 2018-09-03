Fox 8 Jukebox: The West Geauga High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The West Geauga High School Marching Band rocked the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as they 'kicked' it with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. Under the direction of Jason Branch, the band shared a preview of this season's music.

