Family fights to keep killer behind bars 25 years after woman’s murder

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Twenty-five years after his sister, Annette Marie Voorhes, was brutally murdered, her brother, Bob Von Wyl, says it actually gets harder for him to accept.

"I just miss her every day. I think about her every time a song comes on."

Voorhes' body was discovered in a refrigerator at her home ten days after she was reported missing.

Von Wyl's daughter, Renee Kornish, found the body.

Stephen Clifford Ball, a man who had been a friend since high school, was convicted of the crime.

"He had inflicted more than 30 injuries on her body with a 2x4 board. He had beat her about the head, the face, her trunk, her extremities dozens of times with a board, with a high-heeled shoe. This was prior to wrapping an electrical cord around her neck six times with such force that he broke the hyoid bone in her neck," said Kornish.

Von Wyl says his family never knew the dark side of Ball, a man who was using drugs, stealing from his sister, failed to pay child support for his own son, and had a criminal history before killing Voorhes.

Ball stayed in the house for ten days following the murder with Voorhes' body in a refrigerator while people were coming to the home looking for her.

When he was convicted of the crime Ball was sentenced to spend fifteen years to life in prison.

After being denied parole three times already, he is scheduled to go before the parole board later this month.

Twenty-five years after his conviction, Voohres' family is fighting to keep him from ever being released.

"I don't want to see him ever. I don't want him walking the streets when my sister isn't here anymore, and then not only that he's a danger; there's no reason to believe he wouldn't do something again," said Von Wyl.

"I believe that people feel like he's served 25 years; he has repaid his debt to society. First of all, I would argue that he didn't steal anything; he killed someone. I don't know how you could ever argue that the public has been reimbursed for the taking of a life," said Kornish.

Kornish says Ball, who had a drug problem at the time of his conviction, would be released into society at a time when drugs remain a serious problem. She argues that she has been contacted by relatives on behalf of Ball's own son who wants him to remain in prison.

Kornish says she has been contacted by jurors from the trial who have told her they feel Ball should not be released.

She argues he would be released without an occupation, without family, and without ever having expressed remorse for the brutal murder of someone who cared for him.

Kornish collected more than 1,800 signatures on a petition to keep Ball in prison before they met with members of the parole board last month.

They are now asking anyone who supports them to contact the parole board members directly and to write to Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

"It's not just our pain and our grief; we have legitimate concerns about the safety of the community if this man was to be released. Our only goal now is to keep him there, to keep him there for the rest of his life," said Kornish.

PAROLE BOARD CONTACT INFORMATION:

Inmate name: Stephen Clifford Ball

Inmate number: A294681

Hearing date: Sept. 17, 2018

