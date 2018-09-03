Exclusive video shows police taking down man with a gun in Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive police video of officers arresting a man with a gun on Public Square.

Not the first gun arrest in the heart of downtown, just the latest.

In this case, patrol officers tracked down Alfred Obleton.

They’d been on the lookout after getting a report of a man with a gun in a group that appeared ready to fight in one section of Public Square.

Police body camera video shows officers spotting a man matching the description, a guy in an orange shirt. Police converged on him, ordered him to the ground, and handcuffed him.

On the video, an officer can be heard saying, “He dropped something in the bushes over there.” A report shows police found the man’s gun in the bushes.

This case happened on a recent Saturday evening.

Just months ago, the I-Team reported a man with a gun went to prison for shooting and wounding someone outside Tower City. That incident led to a frantic search in and around the complex, a case also captured on police video.

Meantime, Obleton has been indicted for carrying a concealed weapon.

Records show, in felony court, he has only a conviction years ago for theft and criminal trespass.

He now sits in jail fighting the weapons charge, but court records also show negotiations that could lead to a guilty plea.