Blues Fest Cleveland comes to Twinsburg 9/15
Join us for a night of amazing Blues music as we head to the Rock the Park Amphitheater in Twinsburg, Ohio. A great night in the woods with live music, food trucks, a bourbon barrel aged wine & beer tasting and more.
START: September 15, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
END: September 15, 2018 @ 11:00 pm
TICKET OPTIONS
$25 online / at the door (9/1 – 9/14)
BOURBON BARREL AGED WINE & BEER TASTING
$50 Regular Rate (9/1 – 9/10 – Choose Wine or Beer)
$55 Late Registration (9/11 – 9/15 – Choose Wine or Beer)
BOURBON BARREL AGED WINE & BEER TASTING
You will be able to pick the wine flight or the beer flight. There will be at least 8 options for both and you’ll get a chance to try all the wines or all the beers being sampled. Full list to be announced in the coming days.
BEER TASTING LINEUP
Kentucky Bourbon
Kentucky Vanilla
Kentucky Stout
Boulvevard Quad
Boulveard Stout
Hoppin Frog Boris
Jackie O’s Aphrodite
Heavy Seas Black
WINE TASTING LINEUP
Beringer Brothers Cabernet
Beringer Brothers Chardonnay
Beringer Brothers Red Blend
Federalist Zinfandel
Stave and Steel Cabernet
Cooper and Thief Red Blend
R. Mondavi Private Select Cabernet
R. Mondavi Private Select Chardonnay
ABOUT THE VENUE:
Tucked away in Twinsburg, Perici Amphitheatre offers an exceptional atmosphere viewed as a hidden gem among Northeast Ohio venues and plays host to Twinsburg’s Rock the Park concert series throughout the summer.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP
Natalie Stamper and The One Shoe Highway
Larry Insana
Real Deal Blues Band Featuring Frankie Starr
The Mighty Smithtones
Armstrong Bearcats
FOOD TRUCK LINE UP
Jones Bones BBQ
Smokin’ Rock n’ Roll
City Grow Green Machine