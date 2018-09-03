× Blues Fest Cleveland comes to Twinsburg 9/15

Join us for a night of amazing Blues music as we head to the Rock the Park Amphitheater in Twinsburg, Ohio. A great night in the woods with live music, food trucks, a bourbon barrel aged wine & beer tasting and more.

START: September 15, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

END: September 15, 2018 @ 11:00 pm

TICKET OPTIONS

$25 online / at the door (9/1 – 9/14)

BOURBON BARREL AGED WINE & BEER TASTING

$50 Regular Rate (9/1 – 9/10 – Choose Wine or Beer)

$55 Late Registration (9/11 – 9/15 – Choose Wine or Beer)

BOURBON BARREL AGED WINE & BEER TASTING

You will be able to pick the wine flight or the beer flight. There will be at least 8 options for both and you’ll get a chance to try all the wines or all the beers being sampled. Full list to be announced in the coming days.

BEER TASTING LINEUP

Kentucky Bourbon

Kentucky Vanilla

Kentucky Stout

Boulvevard Quad

Boulveard Stout

Hoppin Frog Boris

Jackie O’s Aphrodite

Heavy Seas Black

WINE TASTING LINEUP

Beringer Brothers Cabernet

Beringer Brothers Chardonnay

Beringer Brothers Red Blend

Federalist Zinfandel

Stave and Steel Cabernet

Cooper and Thief Red Blend

R. Mondavi Private Select Cabernet

R. Mondavi Private Select Chardonnay

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Tucked away in Twinsburg, Perici Amphitheatre offers an exceptional atmosphere viewed as a hidden gem among Northeast Ohio venues and plays host to Twinsburg’s Rock the Park concert series throughout the summer.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP

Natalie Stamper and The One Shoe Highway

Larry Insana

Real Deal Blues Band Featuring Frankie Starr

The Mighty Smithtones

Armstrong Bearcats

FOOD TRUCK LINE UP

Jones Bones BBQ

Smokin’ Rock n’ Roll

City Grow Green Machine