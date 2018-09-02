Vermilion police, K-9 locate suspects hiding in debris pile in woods

VERMILION, Ohio — A police K-9 led authorities to two suspects involved in a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning.

According to Vermilion Police Department’s Facebook post, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday the Ohio State Highway Patrol asked the VPD K-9 Unit to assist them in the tracking and apprehension of two suspects that had led OSHP on a chase.

According to police, the suspects had felony warrants and cautions for violent tendencies.

Police said the chase ended on Oberlin Elyria Road when the suspects’ vehicle got stuck in a soy bean field. The suspects reportedly fled their vehicle and continued into to nearby brush and woods on foot.

OSHP reportedly set up a perimeter immediately and had an airplane assisting the search from above. K-9 Miro and Sgt. Holmes then tracked the suspects into the woods with a Special Response Team, according to the Facebook post.

K-9 Miro reportedly tracked the suspects 200 yards to a construction debris pile, where they were hiding among the rubble.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody without incident and that no injuries to the suspects, officers or K-9 Miro were reported.

Police said in their post, “You can run, but the ‘nose knows,’ the K-9 will find you. This was a great team effort by all the involved law enforcement agencies to get two reckless and dangerous suspects off the streets.”

K-9 Miro was reportedly rewarded back at the cruiser with his favorite ball, some cold water and max air conditioning.