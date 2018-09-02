× University of Akron, Akron police issue public safety advisory after two overnight assaults

AKRON, Ohio – The City of Akron and the University of Akron are asking the public if anyone has any information about two overnight incidents that occurred behind businesses on East Exchange Street.

Both crimes happened between 3:15 and 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Exchange.

In the first one, one person was reported to have been shot in the leg. The suspect in this case is a light-skinned black man wearing red pants with a white stripe on them and a white shirt. The victim is being treated and is not a student at the University of Akron.

The second incident was the robbery of a man by four or five men. The victim was not a student at the University and reported that he did see a gun. The suspects are described as black men, possibly all wearing green bandannas. One of the suspects was wearing gray sweatpants along with the bandanna and has short dreadlocks.

In light of this, the University of Akron sent out a public safety advisories asking employees and students to take precautions. They are also asking anyone with any information to contact the police at 330-375-2490.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP. You can click here to submit a tip online.

Tips may always be given confidentially.

The University of Akron also wants to remind that community that the Police Department’s Campus Patrol is available to escort anyone to and from their car to classrooms and labs at any hour. Then number for that service is 330-972-7123.